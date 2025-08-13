Yungblud keeps memory of Ozzy Osbourne close at film premiere

Yungblud pays heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at film premiere

Yungblud kept the memory of his late mentor, Ozzy Osbourne, close at the premiere of his film.

At the premiere of YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY?, the rock star spoke to The Standard, and remembered the legendary Black Sabbath front man as his “North Star.”

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison - developed a close bond with Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne after they appeared in the music video for his 2022 song, The Funeral.

On the red carpet event which was held at London’s Leicester Square, the breakdown. singer said, “He's always been my north star and I love him with all my heart.”

He continued, “I think with it all, this film is extremely uncomfortable for me to watch because I'm pretty emotional in it.

“But I do want this to be a statement to show who you are, like your emotions, wear your emotions on your sleeve,” Yungblud added.

The Zombie crooner also mentioned, “I think at the minute, being vulnerable in a society where we cut everything down to appear perfect is a strange thing, but I genuinely believe if you show that you'll probably find more loyal friends, a partner who understands you and a world that that you'll be able to fall into.”

“I think if you show you who you are, there's a world of opportunity,” the artist expressed.

Yungblud also reflected on how odd it feels to be with the other members of the rock band, Black Sabbath, without Ozzy, who passed away on July 22, being there.

“That band started it all for a lot of us without even knowing it, I think obviously the past couple of weeks have been very strange and I was with the band without Ozzy last week,” the Idols album-maker said.

“And it's so hard to live in a world without Ozzy Osbourne in it, but how beautiful that we all got to come together and celebrate what that band did and and and honour that man, you know,” Yungblud concluded.