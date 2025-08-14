King Charles Scotland trip delayed

King Charles will delay his traditional summer retreat to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to take part in commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, GB News reported.

According to the news outlet, King Charles usually begins his summer break in August, but Buckingham Palace confirmed last week he will instead deliver an audio message on the morning of August 15, the date the UK observes Japan’s surrender and the end of World War Two.

The King’s message is one of several ways the Royal Family is honouring the anniversary this week,” GB News noted.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, began the commemorations on August 12 with a visit to 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran James “Jim” Wren in Salisbury.

On VJ Day, King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend a Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum, meeting World War Two veterans afterward.

Other royals will represent the family at events in Edinburgh, Norwich, and Suffolk.

The Palace said the commemorations will conclude this autumn with a reception for veterans at Windsor Castle.

The King is expected to begin his Balmoral stay only after the official engagements are complete.