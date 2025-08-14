 
Geo News

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban team up for new music gig

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have reportedly reunited for a star-studded musical event

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

August 14, 2025

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban mentor rising stars competing on 'The Road'

The newest trailer for Taylor Sheridan‘s reality competition series, The Road, has teased the stakes for aspiring country music stars. 

Featuring country icons Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and Gretchen Wilson, the extended sneak peek revealed that the grand prize is $250,000 and a record deal, though fans will have to tune in to see what other perks may be in store, per US Weekly

The series follows 12 emerging artists as they open for Urban at venues across the United States, giving viewers an inside look at the challenges of touring life.

“Touring is hard to get right. When you do, it is the greatest feeling in the world,” Shelton, 49, said in the trailer. 

“There is not a musician in Nashville that wouldn’t want the opportunity to have the stage before a superstar like Keith Urban.”

Moreover, Blake Shelton added that the show will “show people what these artists go through.” 

Keith Urban went on to explain the competition format by saying, “12 musicians on tour with me and they are going to have to win over [the audience] to get to the next city.” 

Meanwhile, Wilson noted, “We have some very talented people that came to compete, but out here opening for Keith’s audiences is not for the faint of heart.”

For those unversed, The Road, executive produced by Shelton, Sheridan, 55, Lee Metzger, and David Glasser, also showcases the husband of Nicoke Kidman performing tracks from his latest album, High, including the single Straight Line

