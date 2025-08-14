 
Paramount risks it all with theatre-only future

Paramount stuns the entertainment world with plans to leave streaming behind

August 14, 2025

Paramount is shifting its focus away from streaming films, zeroing in on blockbuster projects like Star Trek, Top Gun 3, and a new World War Z movie.

For the unversed, the merger between Paramount and Skydance has just finished but the studio bosses are already talking about big plans for this new era.

Conversing with assembled press at a recent event, David Ellison, the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance Corporation, said, "One of our biggest priorities is restoring Paramount as the number one destination for the most talented artists and filmmakers in the world.”

"Great filmmakers make great movies,” he added.

Paramount is rejecting the streaming approach used by some other studios and is choosing to focus on showing movies in theatres.

Notably, this approach is good news for people, especially Tom Cruise, who sees cinemas as extremely important in uncertain times.

Cindy Holland, the boss of Paramount Plus, also articulated his thoughts at the event by quipping, "Streaming movies are not a priority for me.”

The forthcoming movies, including Star Trek, Top Gun 3, and a new World War Z, will mix their TV and film stories more closely.

In the past year, there have been several updates on Top Gun 3, as Glen Powell, who was in Top Gun: Maverick, said he “has a date” set for this movie.

Christopher McQuarrie, the producer of Top Gun: Maverick and the director of Mission Impossible, also stated that the story is ready on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"It wasn't hard. I thought it would be, and that's a good place to go from," McQuarrie said at that time.

