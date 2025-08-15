Kylie Jenner shares sneak peek into cute party with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid

Photo: Inside Kylie Jenner's cute party with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid

Kylie Jenner recently shared a sneak peek into her time with her girl friends.

Treating her Instagram followers to offer a peek inside a stylish and relaxed get-together, the mother of two posted a photo from what appeared to be an intimate outdoor party.

The snap displayed the business woman as she enjoyed quality time with a close-knit group of friends, including her sister Kendall Jenner.

Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

The setting in the posted pic is a lush lawn accented by pink parasols and a pool in the background, which creates a casual yet elegant atmosphere.

Each guest holds a drink, smiling for the camera, capturing the easygoing vibe of the evening.

Kylie’s captioned the story, “my cuties,” which underscored the close bond that she shares with her close ones.

In the image, Kylie sits on the far right wearing a dark top paired with loose-fitting dark pants.

Seated beside her is her elder sister Kendall, sporting a black strapless dress. The group, composed entirely of women, lounges on a low sofa surrounding a glass-top table.

Among the friends pictured are Hailey Bieber, in a playful polka-dot dress, and Bella Hadid, seated in the middle wearing a flowing off-white dress.