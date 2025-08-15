Emma Stone discloses her red carpet regrets

Emma Stone reveals her red carpet regrets

Emma Stone regrets her earlier obsession with going tan for some of her red carpet evenings in the 2000s.

The actress featured in a "Life in Looks" segment for Vogue, giving a positive reaction to most of her red carpet choices, except one.

"I told you before that I wasn't going to say that I regret anything. I'm immediately going against that," she said when she remembered her look for the 2011 Critics' Choice Awards.

While the actress was content with her golden blonde hair and her silver halter dress, she regretted her spray tan.

"I'm from Arizona, and I don't have any pigment in my skin, so growing up, I was really obsessed with the idea of being tan," she explained. "That sort of followed me the first couple years that I was going to these types of things."

The Academy Award winner continued, "I thought, if you were dressing up and if you wanna look great, you should get a really, really dark spray tan. My hands ... look like I'm wearing gloves because [the spray tan] it's not on my hands. I love this dress. I felt so great in it, so great that I had to get a spray tan to really enhance how great I felt."

Another such time was the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, where she matched her skin tone with her peachy pink gown with an A-line fit and short sleeves. "I looked like one solid thumb, and that dress is so pretty. Why did I decide to match my skin tone to the dress?" she wondered.

The actress is also not fond of having worn corsets, while her "first time really ever wearing a corset" was for Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite.

"I can confirm it does shift your organs after a while," she added. "My body shape was different for... a month after The Favourite because it was extremely tight. It pulls you in. I've got a very big rib cage, so it's an intense thing to maneuver."

The actress added that one silver lining of a monthlong association with corsets enabled her to now hold her breath for a long time underwater.

She also remembered one of her red carpet style statements made her look like a waffle.

"I saw the memes that I looked like a waffle," Stone said. "The color brown [and] because of the honeycomb shape, it is a little bit waffle-esque, and I like that, because waffles are my favorite food," she said of her 2019 Oscars dress.