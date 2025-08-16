Inside Forest Lodge: The Windsor estate where William and Kate will live

Inside Forest Lodge: The £1.5M Windsor estate where William and Kate will live

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to move into a new home in Windsor, relocating their family to the prestigious Forest Lodge within Windsor Great Park.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will move to the eight-bedroom residence with their children George, Charlotte and Louis, leaving their current home at Adelaide Cottage in the castle grounds where they have lived since August 2022.

The decision comes after a challenging 18 months that saw Kate deal with a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Forest Lodge in Windsor

The family's new residence sits just minutes from the Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew and the York family currently reside.

According to the British media, Forest Lodge underwent £1.5 million restoration works in 2001 and was previously offered on the rental market for £15,000 monthly.

BBC reported that interior images from that period revealed original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices, ceiling decorations and a distinctive half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.

Another report said that recent planning applications lodged with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead show permission for minor internal and external alterations was granted earlier this month.

The council's decision notice references window removal and fireplace modifications.

The Royal Family receives funding through public and private sources. Prince William's private income derives from various sources, including the Duchy of Cornwall estates covering land primarily in southwest England, valued at £1 billion.

A financial report for the duchy this year showed a £22.9 million profit, slightly down from the previous year's £24 million net surplus.

The duchy provides William with the financial resources to maintain multiple royal residences.