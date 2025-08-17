Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian's big meetup revealed

Bianca Censori meets Kim Kardashian over Ye

Kanye West often had been in the news for his controversial behaviour. Amid this, a report claimed his wife, Bianca Censori, recently met his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for coffee.



The topic, the source told the Heat World, is the tips the Yeezy architect sought from the SKIMS mogul on how to "calm Ye down."

"They met up recently for coffee and Bianca confided about some of the problems she and Kanye have been having," the bird chirped.

The mother-of-four, insiders say, offered the Melbourne-born model to play a peacemaker between her and the Grammy winner.

"She asked for tips about how to calm him down and offered to play peacemaker between Kim and Kanye so they can hopefully figure out a more respectful and less chaotic co-parenting dynamic," the mole squealed.

Given what the 30-year-old views on the aspiring lawyer, the bird said, "Bianca has always had the utmost respect towards Kim, even if they’ve clashed in the past over how she dressed in front of the kids and the way she’s shamelessly copycatted her style."

The source also pointed out the benefits for Bianca in keeping in touch with Kim over the handling of Ye.

"That went a long way with Kim, who’s now seeing Bianca in a whole new light. And let’s face it, there’s no question Bianca will benefit from her support if she does finally pull the trigger and divorce Kanye," the tipster tattled.

Bianca and Kanye tied the knot in 2022, as their marriage was often under the spotlight for divorce rumours.