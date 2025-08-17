Emma Stone recalls embarassing encounter with Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone reveals awkward question her mother asked Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone is looking back on one of her most uncomfortable red carpet moments, this one involving Angelina Jolie.

The La La Land actress, 36, sat for a Life in Looks segment with Vogue, where Stone touched upon red carpet blunders, including tan sprays and a question her mother asked Jolie, now 50.

“That was a really, really fun night because I brought my mom, and we sat next to Angelina Jolie, and she asked Angelina Jolie if she had any kids,” Emma explained of the moment from 14 years ago.

Luckily, Jolie is mom to six kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“The Golden Globes is sort of these big round tables, and it feels like you’re just constantly running into all these people that you only see on TV or in movies,” Emma continued of her recollection of the event.

“Everybody is shorter than you think they are — except for Conan O’Brien.”

In 2011, Emma and Jolie were both nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy, with Stone recognised for her turn as Olive Penderghast in Easy A and Jolie for her role in The Tourist.

As for her fashion regret, Stone said, "I look like one solid thumb. That dress is so pretty. Why did I decide to match my skin tone to the dress?”, referring to the peach-colored Calvin Klein dress she wore with blonde hair.