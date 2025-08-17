 
Expert calls out 'With Love, Meghan': 'Swirling mass!'

Meghan Markle's show 'With Love, Meghan' lands her in trouble

August 17, 2025

Kevin O'Sullivan and Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered recently sat for a chat about the Sussexes and got candid.

The conversation revolved around Meghan Markle’s new trailer for season 2 of With Love, Meghan.

In it, Mr O'Sullivan was the first to speak up and said, “You want to know something, Kinsey? I don't think that me and Harry have got a whole lot in common. I'm quite happy to say, but I don't like lobster either.”

For those unversed, this food aversion was shared by his wife Meghan herself, in said trailer.

“Me and Harry were like that when it comes to lobsters.”

He didn’t end at that either and later turned his attention towards Meghan too, slipping in a jibe when he added, “But apart from that, there [Meghan Markle] is again.”

In most scenes, “cutting with a knife, just cutting, slicing bread, slicing fruit, slicing vegetables. Basically, she spends most of the show slicing things, cutting things up, uh, and then tying things in bows.”

He also attacked the imagery of the food presented and called it a “swirling mass of very average looking food. Salads, crumbling cheese on them, pastries, flowers everywhere,” that is “more of the same.”

And before concluding posed a question, “who wants this stuff? I mean, what a load of c***. What's it for?”

