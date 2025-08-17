Gal Gadot breaks down her biggest red flags and boundaries

Gal Gadot weighs in on what she considers her non-negotiables

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman star just sat down and got candid about what she considers her biggest nonnegotiable, and something she’d never tolerate.

The entire conversation happened in a chat with Entertainment Weekly and during that chat she used her time on Entourage as an example.

According to the actor, “What I hated and didn’t enjoy at all was being on Entourage, an American series.”

“Someone there behaved inappropriately, it got to the point where I left the set and stopped working with them.”

For those unversed, Gadot played Lisa on season six of the show, and it aired back in 2009, and she also did not get into specifics of who those people might be during her chat either.

For those unversed, in the same conversation Gadot was also gushed on by the director of the series too, and he said, “It’s been wild to see, like, the actors who we found go on to whatever. I remember when Gal came in, it was a small little role but everyone said, ‘This girl is gonna be something big,’ so it is cool to see.”