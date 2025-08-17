 
Geo News

Dacre Montgomery makes rare revelation about 'Stranger Things' caste ahead of season 5

Dacre Montgomery played the character of Billy Hargrove in 'Stranger Things' season 4

|

August 17, 2025

Dacre Montgomery shares why he is not in constant touch with 'Stranger Things' co-star

Dacre Montgomery recently reflected on his Stranger Things journey and if he has been in touch with the caste members after stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight.

In a new confessional with PEOPLE Magazine, the actor, admitted he is not in constant touch with the cast anymore.

“I'm kind of in my own little bubble over in Australia where I live, so [I’ll] occasionally text with a few of the cast members,” Montgomery shared.

“But honestly, it feels like it's been so long now that I've been kind of out of the swing of things, and then COVID and all kinds of stuff. But I'm excited to watch the last season. I really am,” he added.

When asked what excites him these days, the actor who played Billy Hargrove in the hit Netflix series addressed that the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, proved to be “really great mentors” for him.

For those who may not know, Montgomery recently revealed he has taken a step back from Hollywood to pursue another form of art and to reframe his career path.

Reflecting on his Stranger Things fame, he admitted that he "felt really lucky and really fortunate to have that opportunity.”

Nonetheless, the actor declared that soon he felt the need to recalibrate, which pushed him to take the major career decision. 

“I grew up really wanting to work with all tour directors on arthouse films and really explore how far I can push myself in terms of character development and really, really fall in love with stories."

"And when Stranger Things came out, I felt like … I was really being pushed in a commercial direction,” he added.

Reportedly, this realization prompted him to “take time to step back” and rethink the characters he wanted to play, the directors he aspired to collaborate with, and the stories he truly wanted to tell.

