Chris Pratt marks son Jack's special day with rare snaps

Chris Pratt celebrates son Jack's special day

Chris Pratt is over the moon as his oldest son has officially turned a teenager!

The 46-year-old actor took to his Instagaram account on Sunday, August 18, to mark rarely-seen son Jack's 13th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the doting dad reflected on Jack's growing years, expressing his disbelief in a touching note.

"I have a teenager??? Jack, I can't believe you are 13 today," Chris wrote on the Stories, along with a series of heartwarming throwback snaps of his oldest son.

"I've watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming," the proud dad gushed.

Showing his love for Jack, Chris concluded caption with, "I love you! Jesus is King!"

The pictures the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted with Jack featured their day out at the Los Angeles Dodgers, at SoFi Stadium, the father-son duo feeding milk to a calf on a farm, a workshop day and more.

For the unversed, Chris shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. The former couple parted ways after nine years of marriage and are maintaining a coparenting relationship.

Other than Jack, Chris is also father to three kids, daughters Lyla, 3, and Elosie, 2, and nine-month-old son Ford, whom he shares with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Back in October, the Jurassic Park star and his oldest son marked a major milestone by making it to the Jumbotron during the World Series Game 1.