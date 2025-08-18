Kristen Bell recalls Dax Shepard's wild reaction to bold scene with Adam Brody

Kristen Bell recalls Dax Shepard’s wild reaction to her bold scene with Adam Brody

Kristen Bell opened up about the unexpected reaction of her husband, Dax Shepard, after watching her onscreen chemistry with co-star Adam Brody.

During a recent chat at the inaugural Televerse event in Los Angeles on Friday, the 45-year-old actress revealed that her husband, Dax, celebrated her bold Nobody Wants This' scene with his friends, via Daily Mail.

Kristen shared that when Netflix released the first season of the hit series, Dax was on an off-roading trip.

Even after being on a getaway with his friends, Dax found a way to watch the movies and sent an appreciative voice memo, recorded with the scene playing in the background with the music, and he was "screaming," saying "Oh my god!"

Kristen noted that she could hear Dax's friends cheering as her onscreen character, Joanne, locked lips with Noah, played by Adam.

Moreover, Kristen also noted that the scene came with its "max pressure" as it was mentioned in the script as "the world's greatest kiss."

"It is meant to give the audience the passion of these two people and their comfort together, because comfort can be incredibly passionate," she explained. "It's a deep, beautiful emotion."

Back in February, The Nobody Wants This star told E! News a secret about her 11-year marriage with Dax.

Foundational trust,” she told the outlet. “Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family. I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father.”

For the unversed, the pair are parents to daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.