Pete Davidson opens up about regret after announcing girlfriend's pregnancy

Pete Davidson admits to feeling guilty about announcing girlfriend's pregnancy

Pete Davidson feels guilty that his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, can’t have an "ideal pregnancy."

In a recent interview, the comedian, 31, spoke candidly on a recent iHeart Radio show, admitting he feels responsible for how much attention the pregnancy has received.

“I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s***,” the comedian said on the show. “Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing.”

“She’s a very private person, and she’s the one doing all the work. It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience,” Davidson said.

However, the SNL alum elaborated that Hewitt has never blamed him.

“She’s never made me feel this way or said anything,” he said, “But I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy.”

The couple announced the pregnancy last month with a carousel featuring Hewitt receiving an ultrasound at a doctor’s appointment, a sonogram of the baby, and multiple photos of her and Davidson. Hewitt is reportedly due in early winter, per Page Six.

Davidson went public with his romance with model Hewitt in March while the two were on vacation in Florida.

Hewitt was previously romantically linked to Benny Blanco, who’s now engaged to Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, Davidson has had several high-profile romances in the past, including with former fiancée Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Madelyn Cline, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale.