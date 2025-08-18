 
Geo News

Pete Davidson opens up about regret after announcing girlfriend's pregnancy

Pete Davidson's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced last month that they were expecting their first child together

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 18, 2025

Pete Davidson admits to feeling guilty about announcing girlfriends pregnancy
Pete Davidson admits to feeling guilty about announcing girlfriend's pregnancy

Pete Davidson feels guilty that his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, can’t have an "ideal pregnancy."

In a recent interview, the comedian, 31, spoke candidly on a recent iHeart Radio show, admitting he feels responsible for how much attention the pregnancy has received.

“I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s***,” the comedian said on the show. “Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing.”

“She’s a very private person, and she’s the one doing all the work. It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience,” Davidson said.

However, the SNL alum elaborated that Hewitt has never blamed him.

“She’s never made me feel this way or said anything,” he said, “But I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy.”

The couple announced the pregnancy last month with a carousel featuring Hewitt receiving an ultrasound at a doctor’s appointment, a sonogram of the baby, and multiple photos of her and Davidson. Hewitt is reportedly due in early winter, per Page Six.

Davidson went public with his romance with model Hewitt in March while the two were on vacation in Florida.

Hewitt was previously romantically linked to Benny Blanco, who’s now engaged to Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, Davidson has had several high-profile romances in the past, including with former fiancée Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Madelyn Cline, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale. 

Pete Davidson reveals why Elsie Hewitt didn't want to reveal pregnancy
Pete Davidson reveals why Elsie Hewitt didn't want to reveal pregnancy
Paris Hilton gets emotional on dad Rick's big day
Paris Hilton gets emotional on dad Rick's big day
Frank Grillo gets candid about surprising experience filming with John Cena
Frank Grillo gets candid about surprising experience filming with John Cena
Madelyn Cline shares romantic advice as she navigates love
Madelyn Cline shares romantic advice as she navigates love
Alan Cumming reveals why playing Nightcrawler again changed everything
Alan Cumming reveals why playing Nightcrawler again changed everything
Dianna Agron makes rare remark about her late 'Glee' costars
Dianna Agron makes rare remark about her late 'Glee' costars
Josh Duhamel gets real about why life with Audra Mari feels like fate
Josh Duhamel gets real about why life with Audra Mari feels like fate
Bethenny Frankel calls out 'And Just Like That' finale: 'From hero to zero'
Bethenny Frankel calls out 'And Just Like That' finale: 'From hero to zero'