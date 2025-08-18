Sophie Turner unintentionally broke famous couple's engagement?

Sophie Turner ended celebrity couple’s engagement with this move

Sophie Turner has made a shocking revelation.

Speaking with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that she accidentally ended a celebrity couple’s engagement.

Recalling the time at San Diego Comic-Con after party almost a decade ago, Sophie said that she attempted to say hello to an actor she didn’t know at the request of her friend.

The Game of Thrones actress waved at him but regretted the friendly gesture later. She said that she noticed “this girl looking at me, and she’s a famous actress.”

Sophie went on to add that the famous actress, whose name she kept hidden, gave her a stern warning saying, “stop f****** flirting with my fiancé.”

Despite Sophie insisting that she had “no idea who this man is,” it turned out “they broke their engagement off that night.”

“I didn’t realise I held this power,” she hilariously added.

However, Sophie Turner revealed why she wanted to keep the name of the couple a secret, saying that if she shares the name she’d “get in a lot of trouble.”

During the same conversation, the actress also revealed that this San Diego Comic-Con afterparty was the one where she met Seth Meyers for the first time.