 
Geo News

Sophie Turner unintentionally broke famous couple's engagement?

Sophie Turner recalls surprising incident at San Diego Comic-Con afterparty

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 18, 2025

Sophie Turner ended celebrity couple’s engagement with this move
Sophie Turner ended celebrity couple’s engagement with this move

Sophie Turner has made a shocking revelation.

Speaking with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that she accidentally ended a celebrity couple’s engagement.

Recalling the time at San Diego Comic-Con after party almost a decade ago, Sophie said that she attempted to say hello to an actor she didn’t know at the request of her friend.

The Game of Thrones actress waved at him but regretted the friendly gesture later. She said that she noticed “this girl looking at me, and she’s a famous actress.”

Sophie went on to add that the famous actress, whose name she kept hidden, gave her a stern warning saying, “stop f****** flirting with my fiancé.”

Despite Sophie insisting that she had “no idea who this man is,” it turned out “they broke their engagement off that night.”

“I didn’t realise I held this power,” she hilariously added.

However, Sophie Turner revealed why she wanted to keep the name of the couple a secret, saying that if she shares the name she’d “get in a lot of trouble.”

During the same conversation, the actress also revealed that this San Diego Comic-Con afterparty was the one where she met Seth Meyers for the first time.

'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox share their close bond
'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox share their close bond
Sarah Jessica Parker bashes 'And Just Like That' hate-watchers
Sarah Jessica Parker bashes 'And Just Like That' hate-watchers
Pedro Pascal, Kaitlyn Dever get honest about filming pivotal part of 'The Last of Us'
Pedro Pascal, Kaitlyn Dever get honest about filming pivotal part of 'The Last of Us'
Hailey Bieber reacts to Kendall Jenner and husband Justin's latest photo
Hailey Bieber reacts to Kendall Jenner and husband Justin's latest photo
'DWTS' pros Emma Slater, Alan Bersten make PDA packed public appearance video
'DWTS' pros Emma Slater, Alan Bersten make PDA packed public appearance
Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on Brandon Blackstock's death
Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on Brandon Blackstock's death
Pete Davidson reveals why Elsie Hewitt didn't want to reveal pregnancy
Pete Davidson reveals why Elsie Hewitt didn't want to reveal pregnancy
Paris Hilton gets emotional on dad Rick's big day
Paris Hilton gets emotional on dad Rick's big day