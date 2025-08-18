Martin Short gets honest about his hopes for ‘Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short reveals what he thinks the future for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ looks like

The actor of Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short, recently sat down with Variety, getting up close and personal about his thoughts regarding the show’s runtime.

For those unversed, it stars notable Hollywood names like Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman, Paul Rudd, Amy Ryan, Jayne Houdyshell, Meryl Streep, Ryan Broussard etc.

While speaking to the outlet he was quoted saying, “I think that the reality is, you know when it feels like it’s past its time.”

“I think everyone’s amazed that it’s gone this long. This is a long time in streaming to go five years.”

Even “The Dick Van Dyke Show ended after five years, because one of the reasons was that they were afraid of losing the quality of it. But then, Friends went how long, and they were always brilliant.”

All in all “reputation it has as a workplace in New York,” he also noted in that chat.

“It is a very loose set, and one of the reasons is because Steve [Martin] and Selena [Gomez] and I all work the exact same way, screwing around, getting the crew to laugh.”

On set he explains “everyone is laughing, and… action! Oh a, s**** up, laughing. That kind of joie de vivre is what permeates the set, and I think that is translates a little bit to the camera as well.”

For those unversed Only Murders in the Building is on its fifth season, which is said to release on September 9th, 2025.



