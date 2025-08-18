Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about her 'jet set' life with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones speaks out on being called 'excessive'

Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed what it sounds like owning four homes with husband Michael Douglas.

For the unversed, the 55-year-old Welsh actress and her husband, who is an American actor and film producer, are the owners of four homes.

In a chat with The Sunday Times, Catherine touched on the properties she and Douglas possess, which are scattered in different parts of the world, including Canada, New York, and Spain.

She said, “I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty but it’s not excessive; it’s very comfortable.”

Notably, the Wednesday star is a fashion freak, but she clearly stated, "a pair of jeans is a pair of jeans," and would not buy a white T-shirt worth hundreds of dollars, as she prioritises comfort over luxury.

“I go to all the vintage stores in Paris. I buy things that you are probably never going to wear, like a gorgeous cape, just great pieces,” she shared.

"I am loving classic Yves Saint Laurent at the moment. I get excited about evening dresses. For me, a pair of jeans is a pair of jeans. Spending £200 ($270) on a white T-shirt? Nah. But when it comes to couture, beautiful beading, the artistry … I love the theatre of fashion," Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed.