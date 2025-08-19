 
Olivia Munn reflects on her cancer journey with throwback glimpse

The actress went through major cancer surgery back in 2023

August 19, 2025

Olivia Munn is opening up about her fight with breast cancer, as she marked World Breast Cancer Research Day.

The actress took to her Instagaram account on Monday, August 18, to reflect on her battle.

In the candid post, she posted a throwback video of herself just moments before her double mastectomy.

The actress revealed that she had no idea that the cancer battle would lead to a total of five surgeries

"This was May 2023 right before I was wheeled in for my double mastectomy, the first of 5 surgeries I would have in a determined battled to beat breast cancer," Munn wrote, referring to the clip attached in the post.

Munn explained that in the caption that her cancer, along with her mother’s, were aggressive, however, breast cancer research made it easy for them.

"Endocrine therapy was discovered to be effective only 20 years ago. It’s a hormone therapy that works to keep hormones from reaching cancer cells, which is a treatment plan I’m currently on."

While marking the World Breast Cancer Research Day, she emphasized her followers for continued support, "Funding is still desperately needed to help find cures, perfect the treatments and most importantly determine which patients need them."

"To anyone who’s going through cancer are had gone through cancer, I stand side by side with you and wishing you luck and strength every step of the way,” Munn concluded.

