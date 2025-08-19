Buckingham Palace's former butler explains inner palace friendships and bonds

A former butler weighs in on who got along with whom

The whole thing was explained during the ex-butler, Grant Harrold’s interview with The Telegraph.

While he did admit the inner workings of those dynamics are not known exactly known to him, he did admit, “the four of them, I promise you, got on so well.”

“And that’s why I don’t understand what Harry’s said, I really don’t understand,” he added too.

Because Harrold claims, “I saw them. I saw them having dinners together, I saw them having drinks together, I saw them going to parties together.”

He also touched a bit on King Charles’ dynamic with his sons and daughter-in-law Kate when he said there was “no animosity” on display.

Not to mention there would be banter between Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as outings between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry too.

For those unversed with Mr Harrold’s tenure in the Firm, he left in 2011 when his role became redundant, in a bid to “scale back operations.”

According to the same outlet, since getting relieved from his role he has offered etiquette advice on social media, done career speaking on cruise ships and also has 509,000 followers on his Instagram account.