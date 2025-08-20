Julia Fox regrets undergoing cosmetic surgeries for THIS reason

Julia Fox reveals cosmetic surgery regrets

In a recent chat with Allure published on Tuesday, August 19, the 35-year-old actress revealed that she went under the knife in the past in order to appeal to men.

“It's super important when you become famous or a public figure to be transparent,” she began.

“Now, when I see someone and I can tell they've never done anything ... I wish I could go back and be that person. I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive."

Fox, who previously had producers like Botox, liposuction, a rhinoplasty and veneers, shared that now she doesn’t have the urge to do more procedures.

“I probably will [get more work done one day], but I'm just not as concerned with it right now," Fox noted.

Being vocal about her fear of getting older, Fox declared, “That's what I think I'm the most scared of, feeling old, and there are times where I feel old ... tired, over it, disillusioned," she explained. "When you're young and hot, it’s like that's your identity. Then you're like, s---, I need to stay young and hot.”

Moreover, Fox dished that she is still thinking about how she wants to deal with getting older.

“Am I going to chase the way I used to look, or am I going to evolve and see what's on the other side?" she ponders. "It could be something totally different, and I'm choosing to go that way. I just want to see who's there waiting for me. It'll definitely be uncomfortable, but I think I'm ready for it.”