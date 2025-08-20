 
Talking Heads' David Byrne gets engaged to much-younger girlfriend

David Byrne first met Mala Gaonkar in 2016 while working on a production for 'The Makers' series

August 20, 2025

David Byrne is officially engaged to his much younger girlfriend, Mala Gaonkar, after nearly a decade of dating.

The Talking Heads frontman announced his engagement to Mala during an interview with The Times.

While discussing his forthcoming album, Who Is The Sky?, the 73-year-old musician accidentally revealed his new relationship status.

"My fiancée will sometimes come at me with greasy hands, ready to smear my face. And at one point I thought, "What if I wake up and really looked younger?"' David told the outlet.

"But there's a message, too. About how people judge us by the way we look. You learn a lesson you didn’t expect at the start," he added.

As per the publication, David and Mala live together in New York.

For those unversed, the Once in a Lifetime crooner first met Mala in 2016 while working on a production for The Makers series.

David was previously married to Adelle Lutz. He ended his 16-year marriage to Adelle in 2004. The exes share a daughter, Malu.

Meanwhile, Mala was previously married to Oliver Haarmann, who is currently dating the Big Little Lies actress Witherspoon. 

