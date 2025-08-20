King Charles faces new challenge after Scotland arrival

A Scottish National Party (SNP) politician has launched a controversial bid to eliminate the oath of allegiance to King Charles III from the Scottish Parliament, just two days after Buckingham Palace announced the King's arrival at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Kevin Stewart, SNP Member of the Scottish Parliament for Aberdeen Central, introduced the motion following Grenada's decision to drop the royal oath from their national Parliament.

The King was welcomed at Balmoral by a Guard of Honour from the 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, continuing the monarchs' summer tradition dating to Queen Victoria.

"Grenada has decided to drop the oath of allegiance to the King, isn't it time that Scotland followed their lead?" Stewart wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I've lodged a Scottish Parliament calling for us to have the power to have MSPs pledge their allegiance to the people of Scotland and not the British crown."

Under the Scotland Act 1998, MSPs must take an oath of allegiance before participating in parliamentary business. Stewart's motion states: "That the Parliament commends Grenada's reported decision to drop the oath of allegiance to the British crown and replace it with a pledge of allegiance to Grenada; recognises that the people of Scotland are sovereign."

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser criticized the proposal as "shameless," telling GB News: "This is a shameless bid from an SNP MSP to try and pander to republican voters inside and outside of his party."

The motion has support from 10 SNP members, one Labour politician and one Green Party member.

However, any vote would lack power to change the law, as the Scotland Act requires Westminster approval for modifications.