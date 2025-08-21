Meghan Markle never got ‘free pass' like other Royals, says pal

Meghan Markle was not helped enough by the Royal Family, says a close pal.

Bryony Gordon, a British journalist and podcast host, who is also a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, claims very little effort was put in to retain Meghan into the Royal Family.

The journalist told Daily Mail: "With each sordid allegation, I have become more and more furious that so little was done to help Meghan as she struggled with life in the Royal Family, while so much was done to protect Prince Andrew."

"Each time we meet, or exchange texts about life, I wonder what it says about the world that she could be so vilified and trolled, while other members of the royal family seem to have been given a free pass to behave as badly as they want."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.