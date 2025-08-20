Pakistan Idol auditions draw huge crowd in Multan

The logo of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol. — Facebook@ThePakistaniIdolOfficial

A grand spectacle of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol, lit up Multan as aspiring singers gathered in large numbers at the Arts Council to participate in the auditions.

Men and women, young students, and passionate music lovers thronged the venue, hoping to turn their melodious voices into a golden opportunity.

Participants not only showcased their singing skills but also enthralled the audience with Punjabi and Seraiki songs, creating an atmosphere filled with rhythm and energy.

Youngsters from various districts of South Punjab also arrived to test their luck and talent in the competition.

Organisers noted that the performances were so captivating that they left everyone swaying to the beats. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Idol, presented by MHL, is once again being brought to music lovers across the nation by Geo TV with its thrilling new season.