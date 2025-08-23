FM Ishaq Dar jets off to Bangladesh marking first such visit in 13 years

FM Ishaq Dar boards a plane as he leaves for Bangladesh visit on August 23, 2025. — X@ForeignOfficePk

Dar becomes first Pakistani FM to visit Bangladesh in 13 years.

FM Dar visiting Bangladesh from Aug 23 to 24 on Dhaka's invitation.

DPM to meet Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus: FO



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar departed for Bangladesh on Saturday, beginning the first official visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to Dhaka in 13 years.

"The visit is a significant milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations as a Pakistani Foreign Minister is visiting Bangladesh after a gap of around 13 years," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

DPM Dar will hold important meetings with Bangladeshi leaders during his time in Dhaka.

FM Dar's visit, from August 23 to August 24, comes in response to the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and will see the Pakistani dignitary meeting the country's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, and Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain.

"The whole range of bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues will be discussed during these meetings," the FO added.

FM Dar, is the most senior Pakistani official to visit Dhaka since 2012, with Islamabad calling it a "significant milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations".

During his visit, the two countries are expected to sign several agreements including on trade on Sunday (tomorrow).

The foreign minister's visit comes against the backdrop of warming ties between Islamabad and Dhaka ever since the ouster of PM Hasina — who fled to India — after a mass student-led uprising.

Since then, Pakistan and Bangladesh began sea trade last year, expanding government-to-government commerce in February. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also held several interactions with Bangladesh's Yunus.

Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held talks Thursday in Dhaka, where he agreed to set up joint commissions to boost trade and investment.

A day earlier, top military commanders from both nations also met in Pakistan.

Last month, Islamabad and Dhaka reached a major diplomatic breakthrough by agreeing in principle to grant visa-free entry to holders of diplomatic and official passports.

The agreement came during a high-level meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh’s Home Minister Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury in Dhaka.

Earlier in April, Pakistan and Bangladesh welcomed the launch of direct shipping between Karachi and Chittagong and underscored the need to resume direct air links.

The development came during the 6th round of Foreign Secretary Level Consultations (FSLC) held in Dhaka on April 17. Both sides also expressed satisfaction over the progress made in easing travel and visa facilitation.

The talks, commencing after a hiatus of 15 years, were led by the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Amna Baloch and Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, and were held in a cordial atmosphere and reflected a shared resolve to revitalise bilateral engagement, the statement mentioned.



— With additional input from AFP