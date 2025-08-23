 
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt to appear together in crossover movie?

The crossover between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt has lately gained traction on social media

August 23, 2025

'F1' director gets honest about Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt rumoured film

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, arguably the top actors in Hollywood, have been rumoured to appear in a crossover of their Days of Thunder and F1 movies, respectively.

What it explained is that the latest film might connect to the events of the upcoming sequel to the 1990s NASCAR flick.

But director Joseph Kosinski, who has directed F1 and is reportedly the favourite to direct the forthcoming Days of Thunder 2, has dismissed the rumours.

"Here's what happened. A reporter asked me a question and said, “If you could make a movie with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, what would that movie be?” he told Collider

The filmmaker said he suggested the idea that excited him and would surely appeal to fans, but at the same time, he shared how it's unlikely to happen.

"And I just kind of threw out this idea that Sonny Hayes comes back to the world of F1 and bumps into his old rival, Cole Trickle, who raced NASCAR in the ‘90s, and they cross paths again," the director added. 

"I just thought that would be a really great story, but probably impossible to make," he concluded.

In the meantime, F1 became Brad's highest-grossing movie, surpassing $600 million at the global box office, beating the record of his previous film, 2013's World War Z.

