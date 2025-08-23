Daniel Dae Kim reveals ONE role he wants to do to 'break barrier' for Asian actors

Daniel Dae Kim reveals role he wants to play to help pave way for Asians in Hollywood

Daniel Dae Kim has done a lot of different roles in his career, but there’s something he wants to do.

From playing plane crash survivor Jin-Soo Kwon on Lost to Chin Ho Kelly on Hawaii Five-0, Daniel’s career has lacked a romantic lead role.

"I would love to be a romantic lead," he said. "Just boy meets girl — but I am getting a bit old for that, so it may be man meets woman."

His wish is more than personal ambition: he wants to pave a way for Asian men in Hollywood.

"Traditionally in America, someone who looks like me does not get the girl," the Butterfly star explained. "I’m so glad to see that changing. I really hope that's a barrier that not only our community breaks, but one that I get to participate in breaking."

Daniel has already laid some groundwork when it comes to breaking barriers. This year, he became the first Asian actor nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play. He was nominated for his role in Yellow Face. However, he wants an Asian man to win that category.

"To be nominated for [best lead actor] is a dream come true and a really good metaphor for where we are culturally. We’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s still a ways to go… the next step that we have to take, and not just for me, but for all of us, is for an Asian man to win that category." he reflected.

In Butterfly, Daniel Dae Kim plays an ex intelligence operative who gets chased by an agent, who is also his daughter.