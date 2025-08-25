Prince William risks pure disaster for Buckingham Palace while favoring Kate Middleton

There are reports circulating that Prince William’s decision for a forever home in Forest Lodge could spell a lot of disaster for the Palace.

The while thing has been explained by a well placed source, and they spoke about the “long-term” move the Walses’ decided on when choosing to make Forest Lodge “their forever home,” according to The Sun.

While speaking to the outlet the source explained, “Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times.

it was Mr Richard Fitzwilliams, royal commentator and expert who called the whole thing a ‘disaster’ waiting to happen.

He spoke to AFP (per Barron's) when he noted, “it would be a disaster if Buckingham Palace were sidelined. It is an iconic building, comparable only to the White House and known worldwide.”

he also pointed out the dangers having ‘too many’ options poses because “there is the danger the monarchy is perceived to have too many homes.” But as for Buckingham Palace, “it absolutely must remain the center of the monarchy, whether or not William and Catherine actually live in it.”