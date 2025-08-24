Daniel Dae Kim gets brutally honest about inclusion in Hollywood

 
August 24, 2025

Daniel Dae Kim reflects on 'chilling effect' on diversity, inclusion in Hollywood

Daniel Dae Kim is sharing his take on the current political environment in the U.S., and he thinks it has had a "chilling effect" on free speech and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

While promoting his new show Butterfly in Seoul, South Korea, Kim was asked if he’s worried about DEI efforts in Hollywood receiving backlash.

"We’re already seeing it," he told The Associated Press.

"If you look at what happened with Paramount and CBS News, we’re seeing a chilling effect on free speech and journalism and DEI," he continued, referring to the cancellation of Stephen Colbert led The Late Show franchise after the host took a swipe at President Trump’s lawsuit settlement with the network.

"'DEI' is a bad word these days, but to me, DEI’s not a fad. The idea of inclusion is not something that’s a political trend. It’s my life. It’s what I’ve lived every decade I’ve been in this business," he said.

Elsewhere, Kim opened up about wanting to play a romantic lead role to pave a way for Asian men in that category.

"Traditionally in America, someone who looks like me does not get the girl," the Lost star explained. "I’m so glad to see that changing. I really hope that's a barrier that not only our community breaks, but one that I get to participate in breaking."

