'Knockout King of Comedy' Reggie Carroll dies at 38 after fatal shooting

Reggie Carroll fatally shot in Mississippi

Reggie Carroll, known as "The Knockout King of Comedy," has passed away at the age of 52.

The comedian was shot dead in Southaven, Mississippi, on Wednesday, August 20, as per the Southaven Police Department (SPD).

In a statement shared on social media, the law enforcement authority said that they had arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a shooting.

Authorities further revealed that police officers and medical personnel found Reggie suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Cops added that medical personnel performed "life-saving techniques, but the individual succumbed to his injuries."

"One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts [are] with the family of Mr. Carroll," police said in a statement, as per People magazine.

"Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding,” added police.

For those unversed, Reggie was famous for his standup comedy. He produced and hosted the 2023 standup special Knockout Kings of Comedy.

The star also appeared in many television shows over the years. Reggie often worked alongside actress Mo'Nique.

Remembering Reggie after his death, the actress took her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the comedian.

"This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you'll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together," the Precious star penned in an Instagram Stories, as per Deadline.

"That's what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing,” she added.