Nikolaj Coster-Waldau speaks out against plastic surgery

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau makes shocking comments about morality

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has opened up recently about the industry’s obsession with youth.

While promoting his King and Conqueror in an interview with The Independent, the Hollywood actor candidly shared his thoughts on plastic surgery.

“(Fear of death is) why we have an industry of things you can buy to pretend it doesn’t exist, whether it’s facial treatments, hormone injections or plastic surgery,” he began by saying.

“But it’s a waste of time trying to inject too much energy into that fear, because there still hasn’t been anyone who’s not ended up dead,” the Game of Thrones actor continued.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor talked about the death of his on-screen character William the Conqueror as well.

“He wanted to be buried in Cannes, in France, and they had this stone sarcophagus ready for him, but he was quite large at the end of his life, and it took time to get his body there,” he told the outlet.

For those unversed, the movie revolves around the power struggle between Harold Godwinson and William the Conquer for the English throne, leading to the historical battle of hastings in 1066.

“In the French heat, he became kind of like a whale, with the gases. They had to poke a hole in him, so he kind of… exploded. There’s something really funny about it – at the end of the day, he’s just a big ball of rotten flesh,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau concluded.

King & Conqueror was released on August 24, 2025.