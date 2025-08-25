 
Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to reconciliation

Royal family's inner circle was “frankly appalled” at Prince Harry's “glib choice of words”

August 25, 2025

Prince Harry has been issued a strong warning related to reconciliation with his father King Charles.

The warning has come days after Prince Harry’s interview with BBC.

Royal expert Robert Hardman has warned the duke that the window for a full reconciliation between King Charles and Harry has likely “receded” after the Duke’s emotional interview in May.

In a piece for the Daily Mail, the royal expert said that any hope of reconciliation for King Charles and Harry “had just receded further.”

Robert Hardman believes that the royal family’s inner circle was “frankly appalled” at Harry’s “glib choice of words” regarding King Charles health.

Prince Harry, in an emotionally-charged BBC interview in May, had said, “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

About King Charles, Harry had said, “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles and Prince Harry’s aides held a crucial meeting in London recently.

Moreover, there are speculations Prince Harry could be reunited with King Charles as soon as September when the duke is back in Britain, making it the first time they had seen one another in 19 months.

