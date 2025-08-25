Prince Harry issued strong warning about creating Princess Diana documentary

Prince Harry has been issued a strong warning about creating an explosive documentary about his late mother Princess Diana.

The warning has been issued by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams while talking to the Express, per the Mirror.

The royal expert warned that the potential project may come with “dangerous” consequences.

Richard Fitzwilliams warned Prince Harry “If the proposed documentary featured anything controversial, it would gravely endanger the reconciliation Harry has said he wants with his family although it would undoubtedly draw the audience Netflix wants.”

“This programme, especially now that Camilla, the woman she (Diana) regarded as her rival, is now Queen Consort, also, potentially, has enormous dangers for Harry’s future relationships with his family. If reconciliation is desirable, but seems unlikely, peace is essential. This (the documentary), if it happens, could restart conflict.”

However, Fitzwilliam explained that the potential documentary on Princess Diana could mean a huge payday for both Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Netflix.

The royal expert’s warning came days after reports suggested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be weighing up a documentary on Princess Diana after they renewed deal with Netflix.

The Sun reported that Harry is considering contributing to a show for Netflix which would coincide with the 30th anniversary of his mother’s death in 2027.