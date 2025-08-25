Pakistan Idol auditions dazzle Rawalpindi, next stop Karachi

The logo of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol. — Facebook@ThePakistaniIdolOfficial

The vibrant musical extravaganza of Pakistan Idol lit up the twin cities as auditions in Rawalpindi and Islamabad drew massive crowds of aspiring singers.

Overflowing with passion and melody, contestants showcased their vocal talent with remarkable zeal.

By early morning, long queues of enthusiastic youth had formed outside the Rawalpindi Arts Council, eager to prove their talent.

Among the highlights of the day were performances by a visually impaired child and an adult contestant, whose soulful voices captivated everyone present. The charged atmosphere turned the venue into a true celebration of music.

Pakistan Idol CEO Nadeem J expressed his amazement at the overwhelming response.

“I have never seen such huge crowds before. The level of talent emerging this season is extraordinary, and I believe our judges will face great difficulty in making their decisions,” he said.

Nadeem further noted that Pakistan has such immense talent that it can continue producing music superstars for the next hundred years.

Chief Selector Tanveer Afridi echoed these sentiments, calling the journey of Pakistan Idol a testament to the nation’s bright future.

"The mission that Geo and Pakistan Idol have begun will become a landmark success for the country’s entertainment industry," he said.

It may be noted that after auditions in Sukkur, Multan, and Lahore, the Pakistan Idol caravan has now reached Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

The next major stop will be Karachi, where young hopefuls will once again line up to turn their dreams into reality.