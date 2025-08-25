 
Ashlee Simpson Ross reveals major regret about 2004 reality show

Ashlee Simpson Ross released her reality show in 2004 and it followed her first tour

August 25, 2025

Ashlee Simpson Ross has confessed she regrets one thing about her early 2000s MTV reality show.

In a recent episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, Simpson Ross opened up about making The Ashlee Simpson Show, which followed her on her first major tour as a musician.

"I mean, the only thing that kills me is, like, my voice," Simpson Ross said, speaking in a high-pitched voice like in her younger years.

She continued, "Like, this voice. I'm like, 'Oh my god. What is this talking voice? I don't know.' "

"Naturally hearing the sound of your voice, that one really kills me. But I think for me, though, it was so important because it was such a window to my life and what was changing ... this was kind of the first of that kind of making, doing an album, but not making a band,” she told hosts Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

Reflecting on the good that came from the show, she noted that it’s ok if parts of the show are embarrassing.

“It's okay though because my best friends on the show, Stephanie and Lauren, they're on the show with me and they're the godmothers of both of my children," she said. "And there's so many silly moments."

The Ashlee Simpson Show began in 2004 and aired for two seasons.

