Margot Robbie's baby boy makes surprise cameo during interview

Margot Robbie laughs as son crashes her interview

Margot Robbie’s baby boy made a surprise cameo during her interview.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, the Barbie star laughed as her son interrupted the conversation with his cry.

Robbie told the outlet with a laugh, “I’m so sorry about that ... how loud my baby is.”

The actress’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey costar Colin Farrell, who was also part of the conversation, joked, “It’s a great soundtrack, isn’t it?”

As the host Scott Evans asked Robbie about her motherhood journey, the actress noted, “Literally, every time, I go, ‘That’s my baby.’”

Adding to her costar Farrell, Robbie said, “You’ve been there while he’s been growing.”

Margot Robbie welcomed her first child, a baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, with husband Tom Ackerley on October 17, 2024.

This isn’t the first time Robbie talked about her little one as she previously told ET, “It's funny, you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it.”

“And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. It’s the best,” she added.

On the professional front, Margot Robbie and Colin Ferrell are set to star in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which will release on September 19, 2025.