 
Geo News

Music fever grips Karachi as Pakistan Idol auditions on Sunday

Youth of port city expected to outshine those from other cities with their massive participation and talent

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2025

The logo of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol. — Facebook@ThePakistaniIdolOfficial
The logo of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol. — Facebook@ThePakistaniIdolOfficial

KARACHI: The country’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol, will hold its auditions on Sunday at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi.

The journey of auditions began in Sukkur and continued through Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, where extraordinary voices, mesmerising melodies, and remarkable talent left audiences astonished.

Now, Karachi is set to witness a new storm of music and passion. The show will be broadcast exclusively on Geo TV, further heightening the excitement among fans.

In the "city of lights", young aspirants are tuning their voices with rigorous practice, while others hum their dreams in front of mirrors, hoping to turn them into reality on the grand stage.

On August 31, Karachi will resound with the rhythm of Pakistan Idol — a platform where dreams come true and voices live forever.

The youth of Karachi are expected to outshine other cities with their massive participation and talent.

Pakistan Idol talent hunt reaches Lahore
Pakistan Idol talent hunt reaches Lahore
Instagram suspends Talha Ahmed's account over 'age dispute'
Instagram suspends Talha Ahmed's account over 'age dispute'
Pakistan Idol auditions draw huge crowd in Multan
Pakistan Idol auditions draw huge crowd in Multan
'Nothing ever changes': Celebrities express annoyance after Karachi goes underwater
'Nothing ever changes': Celebrities express annoyance after Karachi goes underwater
Geo TV's music show 'Pakistan Idol' auditions in Multan today
Geo TV's music show 'Pakistan Idol' auditions in Multan today
Lahore court grants two-day remand of YouTuber Ducky Bhai in gambling case
Lahore court grants two-day remand of YouTuber Ducky Bhai in gambling case
It's official now: Singer Hasan Raheem ties the knot
It's official now: Singer Hasan Raheem ties the knot
Celebrities, cricketers mourn flood devastation in northern Pakistan
Celebrities, cricketers mourn flood devastation in northern Pakistan