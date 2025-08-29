Music fever grips Karachi as Pakistan Idol auditions on Sunday

The logo of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol. — Facebook@ThePakistaniIdolOfficial

KARACHI: The country’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol, will hold its auditions on Sunday at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi.

The journey of auditions began in Sukkur and continued through Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, where extraordinary voices, mesmerising melodies, and remarkable talent left audiences astonished.

Now, Karachi is set to witness a new storm of music and passion. The show will be broadcast exclusively on Geo TV, further heightening the excitement among fans.

In the "city of lights", young aspirants are tuning their voices with rigorous practice, while others hum their dreams in front of mirrors, hoping to turn them into reality on the grand stage.

On August 31, Karachi will resound with the rhythm of Pakistan Idol — a platform where dreams come true and voices live forever.

The youth of Karachi are expected to outshine other cities with their massive participation and talent.