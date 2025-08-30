Dua Lipa, Callum Turner take next big step in life

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner achieve major career milestone

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner just founded their own production company!

The 30-year-old pop star and her 35-year-old fiancé, took the initiative and established a company named TwentyTwo Films Limited, for the couple already have "lots of plans."

A source spilled The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua and Callum are both very ambitious people and have lots of plans for ventures they want to do together."

Even though Dua has worked for hit movies like Barbie and Argylle, she has now, realized the need for more "creative control" over her upcoming projects.

"She has dipped her toe in film before. But if she does further projects, she wants to have more creative control,” the insider explained, adding, "She and Callum have loads of ideas that they think would work. It’s very early days but the wheels are in motion."

This comes after the Levitating hitmaker expressed that she has been feeling "happier than ever" after getting engaged to Callum.

In a conversation with Harper’s BAZAAR for their global ICONS issue, she shared with the outlet, "I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It's a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible. That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it.”

"I've spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I'm letting go of that feeling and just being like, 'Okay, if I'm supposed to get hurt, then this is what's going to happen.' I have to just allow love,” Dua Lipa concluded.