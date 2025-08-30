Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan blessed with baby girl

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan poses a picture with his wife. — Instagram/@shadab0800

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan on Saturday announced the birth of his first child, a daughter, sharing photos with the news.

Sharing the news on Instagram and X, the 26-year-old expressed gratitude, saying he was "grateful beyond words for this blessing" and asked fans to remember his family in their prayers.

Shadab tied the knot with the daughter of Pakistan's former legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in 2023.

His posts garnered thousands of likes on his social media accounts and congratulatory messages.

Shadab, who has been an integral part of Pakistan's white-ball cricket setup since his debut in 2017, is widely regarded as one of the leading leg-spinners in modern cricket.

Over the years, he has also contributed as a dependable lower-order batsman, making him a valuable all-rounder for the national side.

The cricketer has represented Pakistan in all three formats, though he has been most successful in limited-overs cricket.

In addition to international cricket, Shadab also captains Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is among the league's top performers.