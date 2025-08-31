Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson heat up reconciliation rumours again in Vegas

Jessica Simpson seen with estranged husband Eric Johnson amid reconciliation rumours

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson were spotted together again over the weekend after sparking reconciliation rumours.

The pair were first seen boarding a flight out of Burbank, California, to Vegas, seated in the same row but with an empty seat between them.

Later that evening, they attended the opening night of Ashlee Simpson’s new residency at Voltaire nightclub inside The Venetian.

In a recent video, Jessica and Eric can be seen supporting her sister, Ashlee Simpson, on Friday.

A video shared on TikTok shows Jessica and Eric supporting her sister Ashlee while keeping a low profile.

The two partied with friends throughout the evening but did not engage in PDA. At one point, they even created some distance between themselves once Ashlee began her performance.

Jessica and Ashlee’s parents, Joe and Tina Simpson, were also present at the concert.

The sighting comes months after Jessica revealed in January that she and Johnson were “living separately” following 10 years of marriage, calling the situation “painful.”

Her announcement confirmed months of fan speculation, which was sparked by the fact she had not posted a photo with Eric on social media since 2023.