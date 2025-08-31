Martha Stewart shows her 'distaste' for Meghan Markle's business venture

Martha Stewart obliterates Meghan Markle's 'authentic' brand claim

Martha Stewart is furious with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, after her shaky business debut.

The 84-year-old American business professional and lifestyle guru is fuming at Meghan for trying to enter her lifestyle world after the release of her Netflix show’s second season, With Love, Meghan. The show has ranked 383rd and got 5.3 million views since its debut in March this year.

In a previous interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Martha did not approve of the Duchess of Sussex’s new business venture, As Ever, and her show when she was asked to offer her thoughts.

She said, "Meghan, I don't really know very well. I hope she knows what she's talking about. Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

Now, an insider told Radar Online that the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder does not hold reverence for Meghan and might use her contacts to plot against the Duchess.

"The way Martha sees it, if you're going to try something, do it right. Meghan is an impostor, someone with no experience or know-how in the entertaining sector," the source said.

Martha “can't hide her distaste for the duchess any longer and is calling her out for being inauthentic and an embarrassment to any professional in the field. In her opinion, Meghan's brand is a joke and she needs to go away now,” the insider claimed.