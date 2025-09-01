Rs1.7 billion timber scam unearthed in KP, 140 officials found implicated

This representational image shows a large number of logs stacked on the ground. — Unsplash/File

Some 2.3 million cubic feet of timber seized.

Cases referred to NAB, Anti-Corruption Department.

Monitoring suspension linked to timber mafia growth.

PESHAWAR: A massive timber scam worth Rs1.7 billion has been uncovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with authorities seizing 2.3 million cubic feet of illegally felled wood, The News reported on Monday.

Investigations have implicated 140 officers and officials, against whom show cause notices have been issued and charge sheets prepared. The provincial government has also referred some cases to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Anti-Corruption Department.

A report by the Forestry Planning and Monitoring Circle (FP&MC), Peshawar, said the timber was seized from Battagram’s Allai tehsil and other areas. It added that the figure could rise further, as monitoring of three additional compounds is still underway.

The monitoring was carried out on the directives of the provincial cabinet and covered woodlots, approved working plans, FDF schemes, the 2003 policy for dry standing and windfallen trees, and the illicit cut timber policy.

The findings revealed major irregularities. Out of 370 cases inspected, 168 (45.4%) were found clear, 91 (24.6%) had minor discrepancies, and 111 (30%) carried major discrepancies.

In terms of volume, 4.39 million cubic feet of timber was cleared, 1.545 million cubic feet was allowed after rectification of minor issues, while 2.361 million cubic feet was seized due to serious violations.

Category-wise, the highest irregularities were found in woodlots, where 178 cases were reviewed and 64 carried major violations. In working plans, 79 cases were monitored with 25 serious irregularities.

Under the dry standing and windfallen trees policy, 76 cases were checked, including 22 major violations. In FDF schemes, 36 cases were reviewed without major discrepancies, while one minor irregularity was found under the illicit cut timber policy.

The report noted that the seized timber relates to cases where officials ignored marking standards, failed to comply with approved working plans, or facilitated illicit cutting.

The Forest Department has initiated proceedings under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2011, with 140 charge sheets being finalised against delinquent officers and officials. Legal action has also been initiated against those responsible.

Sources revealed that monitoring of timber marking and harvesting had remained suspended for three years for unknown reasons. However, in 2024, the current KP government ordered the resumption of monitoring and surveillance, directing officials to submit detailed reports. This ultimately exposed the large-scale scam.

Government sources claimed that the crackdown would help curb timber mafia activities and ensure transparency in forest operations. Experts, however, warned that unless strict accountability is ensured, the province’s fragile forest cover will remain at risk from illegal logging and official negligence.