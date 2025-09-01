At China-hosted SCO summit, Pakistan warns against state-sponsored terrorism

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses SCO summit in Tianjin on September 1, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

While highlighting the menace of state-backed terrorism, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged respect for sovereignty, regional dialogue, and a collective approach to counterterrorism, as he addressed the 25th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin.

Terming his presence in Tianjin an honour, the premier said the city represents China’s foundational values and serves as a bridge between civilisations and cultures.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and cooperation, PM Shehbaz said the SCO reflects Islamabad’s enduring resolve to strengthen regional connectivity and collaboration.

Calling for the upholding of bilateral and international agreements, PM said: “We [Pakistan] expect SCO member countries to follow all bilateral treaties. Uninterrupted access to due share of water, as per existing treaties, is essential to strengthening the objectives of the SCO.”

He further said: “Pakistan believes in multilateralism, dialogue, and diplomacy, not unilateralism or confrontation…There is nothing more sacred than sovereignty and territorial integrity for any nation."

PM Shehbaz also called for a comprehensive dialogue to resolve longstanding issues in South Asia. "Stability in Afghanistan remains in the interest of the entire region," the premier stated.

The prime minister also condemned terrorism in all its forms and called out state-sponsored terrorism, saying: “Those who have long used terrorism to advance political interests must know the world no longer buys this fictitious narrative”.

'Foreign involvement in terror attacks'

The premier went on to say that Pakistan has irrefutable evidence of foreign involvement in recent terrorist attacks, including the Jaffer Express incident and attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“Those responsible for these heinous crimes and their facilitators must be held accountable,” he asserted.

Highlighting Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, he said: “We have sacrificed over 90,000 lives, including children, mothers, engineers, scientists, citizens, and officers — not just for Pakistan, but for the peace and security of the entire region.”

Strongly criticising Israeli actions in Gaza, he said: “[The] ongoing atrocities and hunger in Gaza are a permanent scar on our collective conscience.” He reiterated Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution in line with UN resolutions.

The prime minister also condemned the unjustified and unacceptable aggression against Iran by Israel.

On China’s role, PM Shehbaz praised President Xi Jinping’s leadership and added: “China’s success is a reflection of his visionary and wise leadership. Its global leadership is evident not just within the SCO but across major international initiatives.”

He expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government for exceptional hospitality and excellent arrangements.

PM Shehbaz described the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship project that exemplifies mutual cooperation and regional development.