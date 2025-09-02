Prince Harry sparks royal row by demanding Meghan Markle’s bow and curtsies

Prince Harry turns royal courtiers against him once more?

It’s just come to light that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, put forth a “list of demands” that have left royal courtiers “reeling” like never before.

Celebrity news reporter Rob Shutter revealed this news, and according to Cosmopolitan it includes “full security” and “press control” that needs to be “coordinated by Buckingham Palace.”

He has also placed a rule for Meghan Markle that demands she be treated as HRH “complete with bows and curtsies.”

Reportedly, “Harry doesn’t want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed. He wants iron-clad guarantees — not vague promises.”

At the moment “security and privacy are non-negotiable,” for the Duke of Sussex, towards him and his family. “Harry insists Meghan must be treated as HRH. That means family member must show her the formal respect of bows and curtsies.”

But, “for William, that’s a hard no,” they noted. In terms of what King Charles thinks, he just “wants peace and to see his son, but these demands risk blowing open old wounds.”

For those unversed, this is all in relation to the peace talks that the Duke and his father seem engaged in.

A trip to the UK is also in the books for Prince Harry, for the WellChild Awards, and reports suggest a meeting with King Charles will also be held then, as reported by numerous publications.

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail also showed Prince Harry and King Charles’ communications representatives having a “secret peace summit”.

At the time an insider said, “There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”