King Charles tourism plans for Windsor Castle laid bare

King Charles is working towards new developments at the Windsor Castle.



His Majesty, who is vocal about protecting the environment , is redesigning the castle gardens in order to make it a tourist attraction.

Robert Hardman has said: "The King has taken a keen interest in how the gardens will look from the air."

Speaking further with Daily Mail, he added: "The idea is that some passengers may decide to drop by in person when they are on the ground."

This comes amid the King’s plans to protect the newts at Sandringham Castle

The monarch is also establishing reedbeds on the royal estate this autumnto protect wildlife

In papers to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk council said, it is noted: “The ponds will seek to strengthen the local biodiversity in both the immediate future and long-term.”