Prince Harry pal spills his ‘passion project' might come back on Netflix 

Eleen Bukhari
September 03, 2025

Prince Harry’s pal is hopeful his Polo series will get a renewal.

The Duke of Sussex, who released a series on the sport earlier this year, will be elated if Netflix commissions a new season of the show.

Argentinian Polo and Harry’s pal, Nacho Figueras, says: "I'm excited about the Netflix Polo series that we just launched. I'm so excited about [the show], because hopefully that will educate a lot more people about the sport that we love."

Discussing further, Nachos added: "[Harry] really wanted Polo, which is something that he's very passionate about and something that he's been doing from a very young age. He wanted Polo to be one of the projects."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

