Kate Middleton sense of humour gets praise: 'Shes a bit of a joker'

Kate Middleton is lauded for her humility by a Royal staffer.

The Princess of Wales has a lovely personality, claims King Charles’ former butler, in a candid confession.

Speaking to Mirror, Grant Harrold reveals: "She's very sweet, she's very easy going. What you see is what you get with her, she has a lovely way about her.

"She's a nice girl, she is also a bit of a joker as well, she's got a sense of humour. It's a royal cavalcade with her. She's pretty easy going, she's just got a little bit about her."

Speaking about her visits to Highgrove, King Charles’ former residence, the butler adds: "She would go into the house, but she'd come in and see us first and then go into the house, which I thought was quite nice. She's very down to earth, is what I'm trying to say, and that's what I liked about her."

This comes as Kate's duties have been increased to a larger extent after recovery from cancer.

During their conversation with RadarOnline, an insider revealed: “Kate has been easing back in and taking breaks when she needs to, but there's no getting away from the fact that the days are very long.”

Despite having only finished her cancer treatment sometime this year, “she's under an enormous amount of pressure to work even more, because she doesn't want to let Charles down.”