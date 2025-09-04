Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce eye THIS stunning location for their big day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s dream wedding venue uncovered

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to exchange vows in Rhode Island.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to Page Six that the pop sensation and the NFL star are "getting married next summer in Rhode Island."

The source further revealed to the outlet that Taylor is "in a hurry to have children" with fiancé Travis.

Previously, an insider revealed to the outlet that the couple plans to have a "casual" and "private" ceremony with family and close friends.

"It will be more casual than people think," said the confidant.

The Grammy-winning songstress and the Super Bowl champ recently sent fans into a frenzy after announcing their engagement on social media on August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple wrote alongside several photos showing Travis proposing to Taylor.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis started dating in the summer of 2023.

After the two announced their engagement, Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, shared some shocking details about his son's proposal to the Lover hitmaker.

In an interview with News 5 Cleveland, Ed spilled that Travis' proposal to Taylor "didn't go exactly as planned."

“He was going to put her off 'til this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” said Ed.