Prince William jokes about 'getting drunk' in surprise cameo

Prince William makes cameo in 'The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy'

Prince William, the Prince of Wales made a surprise cameo in a TV series.

As the trailer for season three of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy was released on September 4, it sparked excitement as it featured the future King alongside the Schitt’s Creek star.

The clip features Eugene exploring Mexico, Ireland, India, the U.S., and the United Kingdom. In the end of the trailer, William appears walking alongside Eugene.

The eldest son of King Charles playfully asks Eugene in the trailer, "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?" to which the star replied, "That's the bucket!"

"That's the bucket, is it?" William said it back, sparking laughter.

In the trailer Eugene walked on the grounds of Windsor Castle, saying, "Oh my. It doesn't get much better than that" in the voiceover.

Alongside the Prince of Wales, guests appearances in season three includes Eugene Levy's daughter Sarah Levy, singer Michael Bublé, South Korean boy band NOWZ, and cricket legend Rahul Dravid.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy season 3 is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on September 19.